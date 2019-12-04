Global  

Ex-England cricket captain Bob Willis dies

Ex-England cricket captain Bob Willis dies

Ex-England cricket captain Bob Willis dies

Former England captain and Sky Cricket expert Bob Willis has died at the age of 70 after a short illness.
Former England captain Bob Willis dies aged 70 [Video]Former England captain Bob Willis dies aged 70

Former England captain and cricket pundit Bob Willis has died at the age of 70. The pace bowler played 90 Tests for England and has been a popular figure in broadcasting since his retirement in 1984.

