Helicopter refills water at Gospers Mountain bushfire as residents of Colo Heights warned it is too late to leave

Helicopter refills water at Gospers Mountain bushfire as residents of Colo Heights warned it is too late to leave

Helicopter refills water at Gospers Mountain bushfire as residents of Colo Heights warned it is too late to leave

The footage, filmed by an Australian firefighter on Wednesday (November 4) in Colo Heights, documents the dramatic orange sky as efforts to tackle the raging Gospers Mountain bushfires continue.

Residents of Colo Heights, a Sydney suburb, have been warned it is too late to leave, and were urged to take shelter.

The filmer told Newsflare: "As we were retrieving our pump from the Dam on putty road, one of the helicopters came around to refill with water." According to reports: "NSW firefighters are battling six emergency bushfires which flared up during strong winds on Thursday afternoon.

"Homes destroyed and three firefighters injured."
