Audi e-tron Sportback night driving in Los Angeles

"The future is electric" - Audi is staying consistently true to its strategic alignment by presenting the second model in its e-tron product line.

The Audi e-tron Sportback is a dynamic SUV coupé offering up to 300 kW of power and a range of up to 446 kilometers (277.1 miles) (in the WLTP cycle) from a single battery charge.

Its digital matrix LED headlights are a new feature now available for the first time in a mass-production vehicle.

Their light is broken down into tiny pixels and can be controlled with exceptional precision.

This makes safe lane centering easier on narrow stretches of road and shows the position of the vehicle in the lane.

The Audi e-tron Sportback can be ordered as of the end of November 2019.

Market introduction in Europe is scheduled for the spring of 2020.

Elegant, efficient, expressive: the exterior desig The Audi e-tron Sportback combines the power of a spacious SUV with the elegance of a four-door coupé and the progressive character of an electric car.

It is 4,901 millimeters (16.1 ft) long, 1,935 millimeters (6.3 ft) wide and 1,616 millimeters (5.3 ft) high.

Its roof extends flat over the muscular body, dropping down steeply to the rear-in typical coupé style- and flowing into the steeply raked D-pillars.

The lower edge of the third side window rises towards the rear-a typical Sportback feature.

With the octagonal Singleframe, the powerful contours above the wheels, and the sculptural rear end, the Audi e-tron Sportback is perfectly aligned with the brand's design idiom.

Details signal to the outside world that the SUV coupé is fully electric.

The largely enclosed Singleframe with its vertical struts is presented in a light platinum gray-a specific identifying feature of the e-tron models.

In the lower area of the matrix LED headlights, four horizontal segments create the e-tron-specific signature in the daytime running lights.

This is taken up at numerous points on the model and interpreted in three dimensions, for example, on the striking side sills.

Their black inlays draw the eye to where the battery, and thus the energy center, of the Audi e-tron Sportback can be found.

The designers also varied the signature at the broad diffuser, drawing attention to the absence of exhaust tailpipes.

A light strip connects the LED lights to one another.