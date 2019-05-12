Your Morning News Now - 12/5/19

Your morning news now... investigators say an active duty u-s sailor shot three civilian shipyard workers at pearl harbor yesterday... killing two of them.

The sailor then took his own life.

Names have not been released.

And it's not clear at this time if there was any relationship between the shooter and the victims. the next phase of the impeachment inquiry is underway.

On wednesday in front of the house judiciary committee ... three constitutional scholars said president trump's alleged efforts to pressure ukraine ... do meet the definition of an impeachable offense.

A fourth scholar said democrats were moving too fast in the process ... and on too narrow a foundation.

((ad lib weather)) i just wanted to do this, always did today i had the time and so i'm here.

What do you think?

Its awesome.

That's one of the hundreds of packers fans who showed up to lambeau field yesterday ... to get the stadium ready for sunday's game against washington.

They had seven- inches of snow to shovel... and were paid 12- bucks an hour for their hard work.

But most of them just wanted to be part of the lambeau shoveling tradition.

Happening tonight down at riverside park... the first ever soup event' at rotary lights!

Five dollars gets you a bowl of soup ... and a vote for one of four ideas being presented ... for community improvement projects.

The group behind the winning project gets the soup money' to make the idea a reality!

And tonight ... the modern woodmen of america' group is matching up to 22- hundred dollars.

Presentations start at six.

Results are in... and la crosse police chief shawn kudron is the winner of the bell- ringing event billed as the battle of the chiefs.'

More than 500- dollars was dropped into his red kettle on tuesday ... when police and fire chiefs from la crosse and onalaska were having a friendly competition.

In total... they helped raise more than 13- hundred dollars for the local salvation army.

"definitely our customers are ready to get out here, the phones are ringing, people are stopping out here, getting their gear ready so that they can start as soon as we get open."

And the day local skiers have been waiting for is here!

Two runs over at mount la crosse open for the season at four this afternoon.

But ... the hill will likely be closed again early next week ... so the snow- making machines can run round- the- clock during those colder temperatures in the forecast.

Increasing clouds today, but temps will still be above average with highs in the mid-upper 30s to low 40s.

Mostly to partly cloudy tonight.

Lows in the low-mid 20s.

Mostly sunny, but colder friday with highs in the mid-upper 20s to low 30s.

