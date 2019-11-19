Cats with Taylor Swift - Official "Wanted" Trailer

Check out the official "Wanted" trailer for Cats starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward!

Release Date: December 20, 2019 Cats is a musical fantasy comedy-drama based on the musical of the same name, which in turn was based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.

S.

Eliot.

It is directed by Tom Hooper in his second musical film following 2012's Les Misérables, choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, and executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

The film stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and introduces Francesca Hayward in her first feature-length film role.