Do These Smart Money Things Now To Make Next Year's Holiday More Affordable 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published Do These Smart Money Things Now To Make Next Year's Holiday More Affordable The holidays can be financially stressful. But Business Insider reports there's lots that can be done to recover and get ahead. If you don't already have a high-yield savings account, open one! A high-yield savings account offers about 20 times more interest than a typical savings account, earning up to 2%. Once you've set up your account, set up an automatic transfer from your checking account, so the process is painless. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Do These Smart Money Things Now To Make Next Year's Holiday More Affordable Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|. , No release required Available for |Editorial uses|. |Learn more| , Not released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|. , Model released





You Might Like

Tweets about this Colin Hiles At some point in your career, you may find that things aren't progressing as much as you'd like them to. Break thro… https://t.co/E7an1HVMTt 7 hours ago Hightop David @LaidbackStrat When you swipe your card in Japan the usd is instantly converted. Travel more and you’d know these t… https://t.co/tsvcyJBiNn 9 hours ago Family Handyman These are total steals! https://t.co/OnAUnhHChx 10 hours ago Crypto Guy @CryptoSpaceC @MrMichaelNye People are going crazy because Richard is a smart fella. He knew what he was doing Ye… https://t.co/p5NxGN5AfR 15 hours ago The Centsables Six things almost every parent does that set kids up for financial misery https://t.co/t1gGLigGDa 1 day ago Tori @Change_BTOL They're doing it pretty smart too - it's been gradual so that they don't blow their money on something… https://t.co/9p4zGAHM2l 2 days ago conor Donoghue @ProctorCallum @BBCSport Im only saying hes smart hes getting a big contract now when things are going and he secur… https://t.co/FR9nC5io0X 2 days ago andy @conniesmithxo @Mi1ch9el6le9 Obviously the children aren’t lazy, but do the parents of these children spend money o… https://t.co/UoeJkzXBWp 2 days ago