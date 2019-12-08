Jurgen Klopp reflects on ‘super performance’ as Liverpool continue title march

Jurgen Klopp hailed a “professional and mature” performance after Liverpool continued their relentless march to a first title in 30 years with a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Bournemouth.

Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah in a devastating 19-minute spell either side of half-time took the Reds to 33 Premier League games unbeaten as they moved 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Bournemouth’s cause was not helped by a hamstring injury to key defender Nathan Ake moments before Oxlade-Chamberlain’s opener, while Cherries striker Callum Wilson limped off in the second half on a miserable afternoon for Eddie Howe’s out-of-form hosts.