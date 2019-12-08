Global  

Jurgen Klopp reflects on ‘super performance’ as Liverpool continue title march

Jurgen Klopp hailed a “professional and mature” performance after Liverpool continued their relentless march to a first title in 30 years with a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Bournemouth.

Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah in a devastating 19-minute spell either side of half-time took the Reds to 33 Premier League games unbeaten as they moved 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Bournemouth’s cause was not helped by a hamstring injury to key defender Nathan Ake moments before Oxlade-Chamberlain’s opener, while Cherries striker Callum Wilson limped off in the second half on a miserable afternoon for Eddie Howe’s out-of-form hosts.
footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Jurgen #Klopp reflects on 'super performance' as Liverpool continue title march - Watford Observer #WatfordFC… https://t.co/awuJo4N9s7 1 week ago

quabena04

Christopher Pollux ® 🇬🇭 RT @AnfieldWatch: Klopp: “We scored wonderful goals, we had more chances, did really well, were really uncomfortable to play (against).” ht… 1 week ago

joe_cavani2

KOJO RT @AnfieldWatch: Full quotes here 👇 https://t.co/bHasBpS2ZA 1 week ago

FourFourTwoZA

FourFourTwoSA Jurgen Klopp hailed a “professional and mature” performance after @LFC continued their relentless march to a first… https://t.co/hTI2YSvV3u 1 week ago

AnfieldWatch

Anfield Watch Full quotes here 👇 https://t.co/bHasBpS2ZA 1 week ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Jurgen Klopp reflects on ‘super performance’ as Liverpool continue title march https://t.co/NXgZovXkOd 1 week ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Jurgen Klopp reflects on ‘super performance’ as Liverpool continue title march: https://t.co/iKbYgvo4Dj #Liverpool 1 week ago

