Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Iran frees Chinese-American scholar for US-held Iranian scientist

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
Iran frees Chinese-American scholar for US-held Iranian scientist

Iran frees Chinese-American scholar for US-held Iranian scientist

US releases Massoud Soleimani in exchange for Xiyue Wang in swap of prisoners after months of tensions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sharonema

Sharonem #Iran Frees Chinese-American Scholar for US-Held Scientist. #TrumpEffect #PromisesMadePromisesKept https://t.co/JnJBIAa8eo 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Frees American Scholar In Prisoner Swap With U.S. [Video]Iran Frees American Scholar In Prisoner Swap With U.S.

Iran and the U.S. conducted a prisoner exchange on Saturday that saw a detained Princeton graduate student released for an Iranian scientist held by America.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.