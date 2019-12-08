Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Thousands of black-clad protesters from all walks of life marched in Hong Kong on Sunday (December 8) calling for human rights and democratic reforms in the financial hub.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

Authorities had given the green light to Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) - organizer of largely peaceful million-strong marches in June - to hold the rally, the first time the group has been granted permission for a protest since Aug.

18.

The former British colony has been rocked by more than 900 demonstrations, processions and public meetings since June, with many ending in violent confrontations between protesters and police, who have responded at times with tear gas and rubber bullets.



Recent related news from verified sources

Clashes resume on the streets of Hong Kong

Protesters in Hong Kong have smashed shop windows, while police responded with tear gas and the...
SBS - Published

Police, protesters clash in New Year's rally in Hong Kong

Hundreds of thousands of people packed Hong Kong streets for an annual New Year's Day protest march...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •France 24The Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests [Video]Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests

HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:23Published

Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong [Video]Protests usher in new year in Hong Kong

Hong Kong welcomed the new year with protests spilling into the streets on New Year&apos;s Eve, as thousands of protesters marched across the city on New Year&apos;s Day. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.