Sam Smith and other stars attend Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Sam Smith and other stars attend Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Sam Smith and other stars attend Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

The world's biggest stars performed live for Capital listeners at The 02 at the UK's biggest Christmas party.

Artists performing across the weekend include Stormzy, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sam Smith, The Script amongst others.
