Ways of travel: Putin arrives in limo, Zelenskiy uses crossover

Ways of travel: Putin arrives in limo, Zelenskiy uses crossover

Ways of travel: Putin arrives in limo, Zelenskiy uses crossover

Video shows Putin arriving to Normandy talks in limo, Merkel getting out of Mercedes and and Zelenskiy using crossover identical to one used by Macron
RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: PARIS, FRANCE (DECEMBER 9, 2019) (RUSSIAN POOL - ACCESS ALL) 1.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY ARRIVING IN RENAULT PARIS, FRANCE (DECEMBER 9, 2019) (UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE - ACCESS ALL) 2.

ZELENSKIY EXITS CAR PARIS, FRANCE (DECEMBER 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

ZELENSKIY WALKING IN YARD PARIS, FRANCE (DECEMBER 9, 2019) (RUSSIAN POOL - ACCESS ALL) 4.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN ARRIVES IN AURUS LIMOUSINE 5.

PUTIN WALKS OUT OF LIMO, GREETS GUARD 6.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL ARRIVING IN MERCEDES-BENZ STORY: The leaders of Germany, Russia and Ukraine showed their different approach to travelling as they gathered in Paris for the Normandy four summit on Monday (December 9).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived at the Elysee Palace in a Renault crossover, provided by the meeting host President Emmanuel Macron and of the same type the head of France is using.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin showed up in a limo of his domestic brand Aurus, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

