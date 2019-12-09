Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

No buyer for dress Diana wore in dance with Travolta

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
No buyer for dress Diana wore in dance with Travolta

No buyer for dress Diana wore in dance with Travolta

A midnight blue velvet gown that Princess Diana wore when she danced with John Travolta at a 1985 White House state dinner failed to sell at auction on Monday, though two of her other dresses went for above their estimated prices.

Tamara Lindstrom has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

No buyer for dress Diana wore in dance with Travolta

A gown made famous with a dance between Princess Diana and John Travolta hit the much anticipated auction block Monday, but didn't snag a buyer.

Diana wore the blue velvet, off-the-shoulder gown by Victor Edelstein at a 1985 White House state dinner, where she danced with the film star.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUCTIONEER KERRY TAYLOR, SAYING: "It's just this vision of two beautiful young people enjoying themselves." Offered by Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, the dress is one of the most recognizable ever worn by Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

It was expected to sell for around 250,000 to 300,000 pounds - about 400,000 US dollars.

But with a high bid of only 150,000 pounds... [UPSOUND] "I'm afraid that was unsold." The dress was last bought in 2013 for 200,000 pounds (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUCTIONEER KERRY TAYLOR, SAYING: "...by a romantic gentleman who wanted to basically cheer up his wife." But this time, bidders were't willing to pony up the cash.

Two other Diana dresses sold for 28,000 and 48,000 pounds - around 36,000 and 63,000 dollars.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.