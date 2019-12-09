No buyer for dress Diana wore in dance with Travolta

A gown made famous with a dance between Princess Diana and John Travolta hit the much anticipated auction block Monday, but didn't snag a buyer.

Diana wore the blue velvet, off-the-shoulder gown by Victor Edelstein at a 1985 White House state dinner, where she danced with the film star.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUCTIONEER KERRY TAYLOR, SAYING: "It's just this vision of two beautiful young people enjoying themselves." Offered by Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, the dress is one of the most recognizable ever worn by Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

It was expected to sell for around 250,000 to 300,000 pounds - about 400,000 US dollars.

But with a high bid of only 150,000 pounds... [UPSOUND] "I'm afraid that was unsold." The dress was last bought in 2013 for 200,000 pounds (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUCTIONEER KERRY TAYLOR, SAYING: "...by a romantic gentleman who wanted to basically cheer up his wife." But this time, bidders were't willing to pony up the cash.

Two other Diana dresses sold for 28,000 and 48,000 pounds - around 36,000 and 63,000 dollars.