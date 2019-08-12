Apostolate to the Handicapped 12/8/19

Now, that's fair.

>> good morning and welcome as we're pleased to celebrate this holy eucharist on this 2nd sunday of this wonderful advent season.

Season of waiting season solve preparation to celebrate the coming of our savior.

Let us prepare to celebrate with us this morning as we call to mind and acknowledge our sins.

We open our hearts to god's forgiving grace.

>> lord jesus son of the father begotten on high.

Lord have mercy.

>> lord have mercy.

>> lord jesus son of david jesse apps root christ have mercy.

>> christ have mercy.

>> lord jesus son of mary savior of the world lord have mercy.

>> lord have mercy.

>> and may almighty god have mercy on us forgive us from our sins and bring us to life everlasting.

>> amen.

>> and let us pray.

Almighty and merciful god may no under taking hinder those who set out in haste to meet your son but may our learning of heavenly wisdom gain us admittance to his company who currently lives and reigns with you in the holy spirit one god forever and ever.

>> amen.

>> and reading from the prophet isaiah.

From that day a slight shall blossom.

The spirit of the lord shall rest upon him a spirit of wisdom and understanding.

A spirit of counsel and of strength.

A spirit of knowledge and a fear of the lord.

And his delight shall be the fear of the lord.

Not by appearance shall he judge nor by hearsay shall he decide but he shall judge the poor with justice and the decide the right for the lands affected.

He shall strike the he shall slay the wicked justice will be the band around his waist and faithfulness on his hips.

Then the world shall be a guest of the lamb and the leper chalet down with the kid.

The calf and young lion shall be together with the little child to guide them.

The cow and the bear shall be neighbors together the young shall rest.

The lion shall eat hay like the ox.

The baby will play by the cobra apps again.

There shall be no harm or rye win on all my holy mountain for the earth shall be filled with the month of the lord as water covers the sea.

On that day the root of jesse set up as a signal for the nations the gentiles shall seek out for his dwelling shall be glorious.

The word of the lord.

>> thanks be to god.

>> justice shall flourish in his time and fullness of peace forever.

>> justice shall flourish in his time in fullness of peace forever.

>> oh, god with your judgment endow the king and with your justice the king's son shall govern your people with justice and you're after fliktd ones with judgment.

Justice shall flourish in his time in fullness of peace forever.

>> justice shall flower in his days and profound peace until the mine be no more.

May he real from sea to sea and from the river to the end of the earth.

Justice shall flourish in his time and fullness of peace forever.

>> for he shall rescue the poor when he cries out and the afflicted when he has no one to help him.

He hall have pity for the lowly and the poor.

The lives of the poor he shall save.

Justice shall flourish in his time in fullness of peace forever.

May his name be blessed forever as long as the sun his name shall remain.

In him shall all the tribes of the earth be blessed.

All the nations shall proclaim his happiness.

Justice shall flourish in his time in fullness of peace forever.

>> a reading from the 2nd letter of st.

Paul to the romance.

>> brothers and sisters, whatever was written previously was written for our instruction that by endurance and by encouragement of the scripture we might have hope.

May the god of endurance and encouragement grant you to think in harmony with one another and keeping with christ jesus that with one accord you may with one voice glorify the god and father of our lord jesus christ.

Welcome one another then as christ welcomes you to the glory of god.

For i say that christ became a minister of the circumcised to show god's truthfulness to confirm the promises to the participate crashes so that the gentiles might glory god for his mercy.

As it is written there for i will praise you among the gentiles and sing praises to your name.

The word of the lord.

>> thanks be to god.

>> ?

Hallelujah?.

>> prepare the way of lord make straight his paths.

All flesh shall see the salvation of god.

?

Hallelujah?.

>> lord be with you.

>> and with your spur it.

>> reading from the holy gospel according to matthew.

>> glory to you lord.

>> john the baptist appeared preaching in the desert of judea and saying the kingdom of heaven is at hand.

It was him that the prophet isaiah said a voice of one crying out in the desert prepare the way of the lord.

Make straight his paths.

John wore clothing made of camels hair and had a leather belt around his waist.

His food was locust and wild honey.

At that time jerusalem all judea and the region around the jordan were going out to him and were being baptized by him in the jordan river.

As they acknowledged their sins.

When he saw am of the fair tees and saj sees coming to his baptism he said to them you wrud of vipers who warned you to flee from the coming wrath?

Produce good fruit as evidence of your repentance and could not presimple to say to yourselves we have abraham as our father.

For i tell you god can raise up children to abraham from these stones.

Even now the root of the trees there for every tree that does not bear good fruit will be cut down and thrown into the fire.

I am baptizing you with water for repentance but the one who is coming after me is mighty year than i.

I am not worthy to carry his sandals.

He will baptize you with the holy spirit and fire.

His win knowing fan is in his hand.

He will clear his tlesh shipping floor and gather his wheat into his barn but the chaff he will burn with unquench bl fire.

The gospel of the lord.

>> praise to you lord jesus christ.

>> so we are entering into our 2nd week of this wonderful advent season.

We mentioned last weekend the readings remind us of in period of time called waiting waiting for the great celebration of the first christmas waiting as all creation does the whole universe for that 2nd coming of christ whenever that will be.

Only god knows that will bring all creation everything into fulfillment.

And so we're called to prepare continually to prepare like we prepare for many things in our lives how we prepare to celebrate christmas how we prepare to celebrate lots of events of offer lives an every day kind of thing and so it is and that special goodness that we continually are invited to prepare our minds and our hearts for this great goodness of god present among us to be alert to stay alert awake and spirit of readiness for god's kingdom.

So as we enter into this 2nd week of our advent journey the word that the script commerce invite us to in our spirituality is hope to be people of hope who are basically called as christian people.

And i think of that goodness of hope and people look sports fans of all kinds who have a great passion many times for their team for their sports and wearing the colors on the day of a game or on having a great sense of hope when a new year begins or a new coach or new players or announce whatever it might be have a new hope for the goodness of a coming sports season.

Whatever that season might be.

And maybe putting into gear being more hopeful when the team hasn't been doing very well but it is goodness that just because the hopeful ness of a bunch of people who are sports fans no matter what sport that might be and again that's basic quality of all of us.

That as disciples of jesus christ as followers of the lord that the readings this morning remind us again of who we are that one grateful vary chai for us to be people of hope and know that in the midst of how difficult it sometimes is to be faithful to the gospel to be faithful to the whole vision of god's kingdom is that in the midst of challenges of our lives in our personal lives our families certainly in our world as we watch and listen to the news each and every day that sometimes in the midst of that challenge we are called to be people of hope and so it is a profound virtue that we're innovated to especially pray about as we enter more deeply into this advent season.

The first reading from isaiah reminds us of that time coming out of a period of their history about 700 years before christ was born that the people had known great prosperity and great peace that there was a division between the northern kingdom and the southern but the first reading was a voice of isaiah as a message of hope because that peace and prosperity had given way to great attacks candace instruction by the asyrians which are people which would be modern day iraq that they were totally destroying the northern kingdom killing people destroying the trop i think whatever it might be and there was a sense that was going to be happening to the south which included the city of jerusalem but it was isaiah speaking for god who continued to give them a message of hope that hold on that there would be a real her.

The king of kings who would bring god's kingdom total peace and prosperity back to the people of israel as well as to all of kingdom.

And that image of a shot will sprout from the stump of jesse.

That's quite an image but a stump meaning in referencing all the disruption that the northern kingdom had known but that there would be new growth and new life.

Jesse was the father of king david who would be a real her who would begin to move in that direction and certainly announcing the hope ultimately of world and our faith communities.

>> that all ministers of faith including pop francis and bishop donald may be true messengers and her raldz as they prepare those whose faith lives are interrupted to embrace advent looking forward to jesus christ we pray for the lord.

Lord hear our prayer.

>> for all who govern with authority over to lives of others that they may do so with trust, justice equality and a true sense of the common good we pray for the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> and as we wait with hope and anticipation ship for the coming of the lord look john the baptist we may open our hearts and those of attorneys welcome jesus the son of god.

We pray for the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> for all who endure suffering rejection ship and loneliness or our faith and challenges related to disabilities in life may they find peace and the coming of the savior we pray to the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

>> that jeremy the intended ship of this mass and all who have died may be raised to new and eternal life we pray to the lord.

>> yes lord hear our prayer.

For our own personal intentions we offer in the silence of our heart.

We pray for the lord.

>> lord hear our prayer.

Holy god your glory fills creation with light and life.

Stay with us.

And make us ever brighter signs of your presence.

We ask this through christ our lord.

>> amen.

>> ?

?

?

Blessed are you lord god of all cryings shn for through your goodness we received the bread we offer you fruit of the earth and work of human hands it will become for us the bread of life.

>> blessed be god forever.

>> ?

Blessed are you lord god of all creation for through your goodness we have received the wine we offer you fruit of the vine work of human hands it will become for us our spiritual drink.

>> bless ing be god forever.

>> pray sisters and bloth theirs that my sacrifice and yours may be acceptable to god our almighty father.

>> may the lord accept to a sacrifice at your hands for the praise and glory of his name for our good and the good of all his holy church.

>> be believed oh lord with our humble prayers and offerings and since we have no merits to plead our cause come we pray to our rescue with the protection of your mercy.

Through christ our lord.

>> amen.

>> the lord be with you.

>> and with your spirit.

>> lift up your hearts.

>> we lift them up to the lord.

>> let us give thanks to the lord our god.

>> it is right and just.

>> it is truly right and just.

Our duty and our salvation always and everywhere to give you thanks.

Lord holy father almighty and eternal god through cease our lord.

For he assumed at his first coming the lowliness of human flesh and so fulfilled the design you formed and opened for us the way to eternal salvation that when he comes again in glory and mast majesty and has made manifest we are who watch for that day may inherit the great promise which now which dare to hope.

And so with angels and archangels with thrones and dome my onions and without the whole some powers of him men we sing your him of glory.

Holy holy lord god of hosts heaven and earth are full of your glory hosanna in the highest.

Blessed is he who comes in the name of the lord hosanna in the highest.

>> you are indeed holy oh lord the fount of all holiness.

Make holy there for these gifts we pray by sending down to your spirit upon them like the die fall that they may become for does body and blade of our lord jesus christ.

>> at the time he was betrayed and entered willingly into his passion he took bread in giving thanks broke it and gave it to his disciples saying take this all of you and eat of it.

For this is my body which will be given up for you.

>> in a similar way when supper was ended he took the chalice and once more giving thanks gave it to his disciples saying take this all of you and drink from it.

This is the chalice of my blade the blade of the new and eten nall covenant which will be poured out for the forgiveness of sins.

Do this in memory of me.

The mystery of faith.

We proclaim your death oh lord and profess your resurrection until you come again.

Therefor as we celebrate the memorial of his death and resurrection we offer you father the bread of life and the chal list of salvation giving thanks that you have held us worthy to be in you're presence an minister to you.

Humbly we pray that partaking the body and blood of christ we may be gth third into one by the holy spirit.

Remember lord your church spread throughout the world and bring her to the fullness of charity together with francis our pop and donald our bishop and all the clergy.

>> remember also our brothers and sisters who have fallen asleep in the hope of the resurrection and all who have died in your mercy.

Welcome them into the lit of your face.

Have mercy on us while we pray that with the blessed virgin mary mother of god the blessed joseph her spouse for the bless ed apostles and saints who have pleased you throughout the angels we may merit to be coheirs through eternal life and may praise and glorify you through your son jesus christ.

Through him and with him and in him oh, god almighty father in the unity of the holy spirit all glory and honor is yours forever and ever.

>> amen.

>> at our savior's command informed by divine teaching we dare to say our father who art in heaven hallowd be thy name thy kingdom come thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us and lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil.

>> deliver us lord we pray from every evil.

Combrash shoesly grant peace in our days by the help of your mercy we may be always free from sin and safe from all distress as we await the blessed hope and the coming of our savior jesus christ.

For the kingdom the power and the glory are yours now and forever.

>> lord jesus christ you said your apostles peace i leave you my peace i give you like not on our sins but own the faith of your church around graciously grant her peace and immunity in accordance with your peace and will who reigns forever and ever.

The peace of the lord be with you always.

>> and with your spur sglits please minister peace to those near you.

>> peace of christ be with you.

Peace of christ be with you.

>> lamb of god you take away the sins of the world have mercy on us.

Lamb of god you take away the sins of the world have mercy on us.

Lamb of god you take away the sins of the world grant us peace.

>> behold the lamb of god behold him who takes away the sins of the world blessed those called to the supper of the lambs.

Lord i am not worthy that you should answer under my roof but only say the word and my soul shall be healed.

>> the body of christ.

>> amen.

>> the body of christ the body of christ.

Let us pray.

Replenish by the food our spiritual nourish meant we humbly beseech you lord that throughout partaking in this mystery you may teach us to judge wisely the things of earth and hold firm to the things of heaven.

Through christ our lord.

Amen.

>> special word of thanks as we come to the end of our eucharist this morning for our advent christmas celebration yesterday at monroe high school.

Thanks to all who gathered.

Thanks to all who served and many different ways to make that such a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate our faith and the goodness of this holy season.

The lord be with you.

>> and with your spirit.

>> and may the blessing of almighty god the father the son and the holy spirit come upon you and remain with you forever.

Our mass is now ended.

>> thanks be to god.

>> let's go in god's peace.

>> the presider for today's celebration of the 2nd sunday in advent was the director of the apostolate for disabilities in the diocese of madison and pastor in monroe monsignor larry bakke can i.

I'm aaron peck and my son's anthony and justin assisted.

We are always pleased to share with you in this special ministry of the apostolate.

Our sacred celebration was enhanced by anne knee of st.

Francis of assisi st.

John the baptist worship site in yes fur son.

By closed captioning provided by the apost stole late and the interpretation by nancy those who are deaf were able to participate this morning.

Because of the social concern management and staff of wisc-tv that we're able to bring this time of faith sharing for persons of all faiths living with disabilities.

