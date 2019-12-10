'Racist camels' and snowy mountains: Jumanji cast reveals fears

The stakes were high when Sony Pictures decided to reboot the beloved 1995 Robin Williams classic "Jumanji" in 2017 with "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle".

However, the gamble paid off and the film, which saw high school teenagers inhabit the body of avatars in a jungle situated computer game, raked in over $962 million dollars against its reported $90 million budget.

During the filming of the reboot, the film's stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Karen Gillen, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and Jack Black all regaled stories of being attacked by insects while filming in the jungles of Hawaii.

The film moves to new settings in the new sequel "Jumanji: The Next Level" and at the world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (December 9), the cast spoke about the issues they had this time around.

"Very racist, racist camels," said Hart of the new challenges, adding "They gave me a camel which just grunted all the time." His co-star, Johnson agreed, saying "They were racist.

They were racist to Kevin." But it wasn't just the animals.

Karen Gillen told Reuters she "didn't do too well with the cold mountain." "We're not just in the jungle anymore.

We're in snowy mountains and we're in the desert with loads of camels.

I will say, seeing Kevin in those environments, he was not coping very well with the animals." Golden Globe nominee Awkwafina rounds out the cast as a new computer game avatar called Ming.

"Jumanji: The Next Level" which has already made $53 million dollars in the worldwide box office when it was released last week, is set to debut in the United States on December 13.

(Production: Rollo Ross, Lisa Giles-Keddie)