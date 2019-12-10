Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Gunman kills six in Czech hospital, then shoots himself

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Gunman kills six in Czech hospital, then shoots himself

Gunman kills six in Czech hospital, then shoots himself

A 42-year-old gunman killed six people on Tuesday at a hospital waiting room in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava before fleeing and fatally shooting himself in the head, police said.

Lucy Fielder reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BECPAP

Breathe Easy CPAP RT @BECPAP: Our UK Friends! Czech shooting: Gunman kills six at hospital in Ostrava https://t.co/29Igy9nZ7j https://t.co/fgyEIp6rHr https:/… 3 days ago

uhvgottabkiddin

🇺🇸Sonja ⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 RT @V_of_Europe: Czech Republic: Gunman kills six at hospital before killing himself https://t.co/gPhLEIVHNX https://t.co/kgXbPteHcZ 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gunman kills himself after shooting six dead in Czech hospital [Video]Gunman kills himself after shooting six dead in Czech hospital

Police said they found the perpetrator dead in his car from an apparent suicide.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:09Published

Six dead at hospital shooting in Czech Republic [Video]Six dead at hospital shooting in Czech Republic

Six people have been killed and two more wounded in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic, the prime minister said. The apparent suspect later shot himself dead as police approached..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.