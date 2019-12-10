Gunman kills six in Czech hospital, then shoots himself 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:45s - Published Gunman kills six in Czech hospital, then shoots himself A 42-year-old gunman killed six people on Tuesday at a hospital waiting room in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava before fleeing and fatally shooting himself in the head, police said. Lucy Fielder reports.

