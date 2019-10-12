Global  

Digital Trends Live 12.10.19 - Resident Evil 3 Confirmed + The Best Tech Of 2019

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
On the show today: We run down our favorite tech products of 2019; Sony confirms Resident Evil 3 - coming in April 2020; Google's new Pixel 4 features include a new robo call blocking tool; Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, denied rumors they asked for an exemption to Google Play Store's 30% rev share; Coolest Cooler, one of the largest crowdfunding campaigns of all time, shutters its flaps after 5 years; A better healthcare insurance platform with Sidecar Health; New Smart Home products for the holidays; Qualcomm's Alex Katouzian and 4K livestreaming on 5G; Blue Origin is set to launch its 12th mission tomorrow; Autonomous truck travels across the country hauling a load of butter; A Japanese company wants to pay you to be filmed 24/7...except for going to the bathroom; the best place for aftermarket parts with CARiD; Breaking down the Golden Globes from the streamers to the snubs.
