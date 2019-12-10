2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special MC Commute Review 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Motorcyclist Magazine - Duration: 33:03s - Published 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special MC Commute Review No one builds heavyweight V-twin cruisers like Harley-Davidson. America’s favorite Motor Company has been stamping out iron for 116 years, and for those who appreciate long, low bagger-style touring bikes, Harley-Davidson’s 2020 Street Glide Special (price as tested at $30,794) is the crème de la crème…Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/tags/reviews/2020-harley-davidson-street-glide-special-review-mc-commuteCortech motorcycle gear worn in this video: https://www.cortech.net/Video/edit: Adam WaheedPhotography: Adam Waheed 0

