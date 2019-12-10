Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields and Chase Young Named Heisman Finalists

The 85th Heisman Trophy will be awarded to the most outstanding college football player on Saturday night.

The award ceremony will be televised on ESPN starting at 8 p.m.

EST.

LSU's quarterback Joe Burrow is the heavy favorite to win the Heisman.

Burrow, who spent his first three years at Ohio State, threw for an SEC-record 48 touchdowns this season.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts transferred to the Sooners after spending his first three years at Alabama.

Hurts could join Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as the third straight Oklahoma quarterback to win the Heisman.

Fields and Young are the first Ohio State teammates to ever be named Heisman finalists.

Fields, who transferred to Ohio State after one year at Georgia, threw for 40 touchdowns and rushed for 10 touchdowns this year.

Young, who leads the country with 16.5 sacks, is just the fourth defensive lineman to be named a Heisman finalist