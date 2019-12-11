Global  

Premiere of sexual harassment film 'Bombshell'

Lead actresses Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie were on the red carpet on Tuesday night (December 10), a day after Theron and Robbie were nominated for Golden Globes.
The three lead actresses of 'Bombshell', Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie, teamed up on Tuesday night (December 10), a day after both Theron and Robbie were nominated for their roles at the Golden Globes.

The film focuses on the sexual harassment claims against Fox News chief Roger Ailes by female presenters, including Gretchen Carlson (Kidman) and Megyn Kelly (Theron).

Robbie's character, Kayla Pospisil, is an amalgamation of several other presenters who made similar claims. The accusations happened a year before the #metoo and Time's Up scandals that electrified Hollywood in 2017.

Although Carlson and Kelly's harassment claims in the film are historic, Pospisil's are featured at the end of Ailes' career at Fox News.

Despite the fact the film is about female empowerment, the film is directed and written by men.

'Bombshell' is released in Los Angeles and New York on December 13 before going nationwide in the US a week later.




