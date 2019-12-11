Senior royals attend thanksgiving service for NCP founder Sir Donald Gosling 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published Senior royals attend thanksgiving service for NCP founder Sir Donald Gosling Senior royals have gathered to pay tribute to the National Car Parks founder Sir Donald Gosling. Heir to the throne the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of Cambridge, along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Michael of Kent, attended a service of thanksgiving in London’s Westminster Abbey. 0

