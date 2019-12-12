CBS Local Sports Week 15 NFL Picks 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 04:24s - Published CBS Local Sports Week 15 NFL Picks This Week Katie Johnston chats in studio with CBS DFW Sports Anchor Keith Russell to get his predictions on four games going down in the NFL this week. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this