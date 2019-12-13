Global  

Conservatives gain Workington

The Conservative Party have taken Workington from Labour.

Labour's Sue Hayman had been defending a 3,925 majority.

Workington had been a key constituency with a think tank coining the phrase 'Workington Man' to describe the key target voter who would determine the outcome of the election.

Report by Thomasl.

