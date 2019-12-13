Global  

Jeremy Corbyn says he will not lead the Labour Party into another election

Jeremy Corbyn says he will continue to lead the Labour Party but will stand down before the next General Election.

Labour are set to suffer one of their worst defeats in General Election history, with the Conservatives likely to win a large majority.
