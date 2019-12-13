Megan Rapinoe Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Megan Rapinoe Endorses Elizabeth Warren .

The 34-year-old has also released a Twitter video of herself and the Massachusetts senator.

The women's soccer star and the presidential candidate are seen talking on the phone.

I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real.

I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us.., Megan Rapinoe, via Twitter.

...and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country @ewarren, Megan Rapinoe, via Twitter.

Warren released her own statement, saying Rapinoe is a "role model for all women and girls.".

I am honored to have her endorsement, and look forward to fighting alongside her for big, structural change, Elizabeth Warren, via statement.

In 2019, Rapinoe led the U.S. women's soccer team to a World Cup title.

She was also recently honored by 'Sports Illustrated' with their Sportsperson of the Year award