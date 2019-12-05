Global  

Supreme Court Will Hear Trump's Tax Returns Cases

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Supreme Court Will Hear Trump's Tax Returns Cases

Supreme Court Will Hear Trump's Tax Returns Cases

The high court will weigh in on whether President Trump can keep his tax returns and other financial information private despite multiple subpoenas.
Will we ever see Trump's tax records? Ask the Supreme Court.

Will we ever see Trump's tax records? Ask the Supreme Court.Washington (CNN)Here are the stories our panel of top political reporters will be watching for in the...
WorldNews - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to shield financial records [Video]Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to shield financial records

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear President Donald Trump's appeals in three separate cases to prevent his financial records, including tax returns, being handed over to Democratic-led..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

President Trump Petitions Supreme Court To Keep Tax Returns Private [Video]President Trump Petitions Supreme Court To Keep Tax Returns Private

The House Oversight and Reform Committee subpoenaed accounting firm Mazars USA for the president&apos;s tax returns in April.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

