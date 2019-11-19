Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Holiday Inn movie - Bing Crosby Sings "White Christmas"

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Holiday Inn movie - Bing Crosby Sings 'White Christmas'

Holiday Inn movie - Bing Crosby Sings "White Christmas"

Irving Berlin won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1942 for "White Christmas," which had its film debut in Holiday Inn, performed as a duet by Bing Crosby and Marjorie Reynolds.

Watch the song's origins here!

Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire sing and dance their way into your heart in the sensational musical comedy Holiday Inn.

Crosby plays a song and dance man who leaves showbiz to run an inn that is open only on holidays.

Astaire plays his former partner and rival in love.

Follow the two talented pals as they find themselves competing for the affections of the same lovely lady (Marjorie Reynolds).

'Tis the season for one of the most enjoyable films of all time!

© 2008 Universal Studios.

All Rights Reserved.

Cast: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Virginia Dale, Marjorie Reynolds Produced and Directed By: Mark Sandrich

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit [Video]Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Christmas Quotes That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit. My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others, Bob Hope. Christmas doesn’t come from a store...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:51Published

Soleil Moon Frye Had A Blast Working With Jaleel White & George Sults On 'Staging Christmas' [Video]Soleil Moon Frye Had A Blast Working With Jaleel White & George Sults On "Staging Christmas"

Soleil Moon Frye was pumped to work with some of her lifelong acting friends, Jaleel White and George Stults, in the new Lifetime holiday movie, "Staging Christmas."

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.