Holiday Inn movie - Bing Crosby Sings "White Christmas"

Irving Berlin won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1942 for "White Christmas," which had its film debut in Holiday Inn, performed as a duet by Bing Crosby and Marjorie Reynolds.

Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire sing and dance their way into your heart in the sensational musical comedy Holiday Inn.

Crosby plays a song and dance man who leaves showbiz to run an inn that is open only on holidays.

Astaire plays his former partner and rival in love.

Follow the two talented pals as they find themselves competing for the affections of the same lovely lady (Marjorie Reynolds).

'Tis the season for one of the most enjoyable films of all time!

© 2008 Universal Studios.

All Rights Reserved.

Cast: Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Virginia Dale, Marjorie Reynolds Produced and Directed By: Mark Sandrich