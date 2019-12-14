Global  

Top 10 Things Richard Jewell Got Factually Right and Wrong

These are the top 10 things Richard Jewell got factually right and wrong, as directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, and more!

For this list, we’re taking a look at details about the life of Richard Jewell that Clint Eastwood’s biographical film got right and wrong.

In case you haven’t seen the movie yet, consider this your spoiler alert.

From Jewell discovering the backpack bomb, to Tom Shaw's role in the Jewell investigation, to how Kathy Scruggs obtained the Jewell scoop, join WatchMojo as we break down the to top 10 things that "Richard Jewell" got factually right and wrong.
