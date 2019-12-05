Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Police: Suspected DUI crash kills 1 on Boulder Highway near Tropicana

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Police: Suspected DUI crash kills 1 on Boulder Highway near Tropicana

Police: Suspected DUI crash kills 1 on Boulder Highway near Tropicana

Las Vegas police say one person is dead after they were hit by a car while trying to cross the street on Sunday.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m.

At the intersection of Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue, near Flamingo Road, when police say the driver ran a red light.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police: Suspected DUI crash kills 1 on Boulder Highway near Tropicana

SHUTTING DOWN PARTS OF BOULDERHIGHWAY!

POLICE SAYING...ASUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER IS TOBLAME FOR KILLING A PERSON.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINCARTER IS LIVE NEAR BOULDERHIGHWAY AND TROPICANA WITH LATEBREAKING DETAILS.A BIG COOLDOWN IS EXPECTED THISWEEK.LET'S GET RIGHT TO LEAHPEZZETTI WHO HAS THE TIMING INYOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

orthopsia

Orthopsia ❄️🌊❄️ RT @nbcwashington: Just In: A 79-year-old woman was killed on Christmas morning when the car she was riding in was rear-ended by a suspecte… 1 week ago

nbcwashington

NBCWashington Just In: A 79-year-old woman was killed on Christmas morning when the car she was riding in was rear-ended by a sus… https://t.co/GeYYhxTbkC 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspected DUI driver in deadly crash released from jail [Video]Suspected DUI driver in deadly crash released from jail

Court records show no charges have been filed against Anthony Peniston, accused by police of driving under the influence in a deadly crash on Nov. 16. Peniston has been released from jail. 13 Action..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:51Published

Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter In Fatal Bird Road Crash [Video]Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter In Fatal Bird Road Crash

Police have charged Jose Gomez, 56, with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the death of 61-year-old Elba Pichardo.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.