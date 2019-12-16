Sydney cruise returns after NZ volcano disaster

Royal Caribbean Cruises' 16-deck cruise liner, Ovation of the Seas, was docked at Tauranga port on the Bay of Plenty, about 100 km (60 miles) from the volcanic White Island when it erupted suddenly last week.
Many tourists from the cruise had booked tours to see the volcano and were on the uninhabited island when it started spewing steam and gas, with ash plumes shooting 12,000 feet (3,658 m) into the air.
The death toll from the eruption last week rose to 16, though authorities are still to find the bodies of two of the victims despite several efforts to secure the remains of those on the island.