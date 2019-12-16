'SNL' Recap: Scarlett Johansson Takes Over, 'Marriage Story' Gets Parodied | THR News 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:14s - Published 'SNL' Recap: Scarlett Johansson Takes Over, 'Marriage Story' Gets Parodied | THR News Kate McKinnon reprised her impression of Kellyanne, with Beck Bennett tackling the impersonation of George. Host Scarlett Johansson played the therapist. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this