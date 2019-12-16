Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely

NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely

NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely.

The ban is due to Gordon breaching the league's PED and substance abuse policies.

It is the fifth time since 2013 that Gordon has been suspended for a violation.

Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse, @seahawksPR, via Twitter.

It is not yet known what substance was involved in Gordon's latest suspension.

Past violations have led to Gordon missing all of the 2015 and 2016 NFL seasons.

The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers just last month by Seattle.

Gordon played with the Patriots this year, who waived him earlier in the season
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PrincessPanya

Panya NFL suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon indefinitely (Via WKBN 27 First News) https://t.co/XRzTuAd4yg 10 hours ago

brooklyn6234

Lila Brown (Payne) RT @BlackAmericaWeb: NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely https://t.co/2yghorGiyh https://t.co/14AmX58NUA 12 hours ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS RT @JCPGATA: NFL suspends Josh Gordon indefinitely - Josh Gordon | SEA: NFL suspended Seahawks WR Josh Gordon indefinitely. https://t.co/HT… 15 hours ago

Jagauress

GT Mustang Girl Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Suspended Indefinitely by NFL, Again https://t.co/WXFZJOZ4wJ 16 hours ago

dunwoodybarbers

DunwoodyBarberSalon NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely https://t.co/8HPMDFh5k7 https://t.co/058mlxrjgl 17 hours ago

PatriciaBride

Patricia Bride - NATIONALIST #KAG2020 WHEN WILL THEY EVER LEARN? Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Suspended Indefinitely by NFL, Again https://t.co/7kYean6jEG 19 hours ago

Rosiesells

R. D. Ledogar Real Est8 NFL suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon indefinitely https://t.co/xT61y1VAJa 20 hours ago

GreatLakeEmcee

GREAT LAKE EMCEE DAMN BRUH....👀🏈🏟💉 💊🤦 https://t.co/aCVJuXsAkR 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.