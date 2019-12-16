NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely

The ban is due to Gordon breaching the league's PED and substance abuse policies.

It is the fifth time since 2013 that Gordon has been suspended for a violation.

Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse, @seahawksPR, via Twitter.

It is not yet known what substance was involved in Gordon's latest suspension.

Past violations have led to Gordon missing all of the 2015 and 2016 NFL seasons.

The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers just last month by Seattle.

Gordon played with the Patriots this year, who waived him earlier in the season