NFL Suspends Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Indefinitely
NFL Suspends Seahawks WR
Josh Gordon Indefinitely.
The ban is due to Gordon breaching
the league's PED and substance
abuse policies.
It is the fifth time since
2013 that Gordon has been
suspended for a violation.
Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances
of abuse, @seahawksPR,
via Twitter.
It is not yet known what substance
was involved in Gordon's
latest suspension.
Past violations have led to
Gordon missing all of the
2015 and 2016 NFL seasons.
The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers just last month by Seattle.
Gordon played with the Patriots this year,
who waived him earlier in the season