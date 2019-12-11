Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

John Lennon's sunglasses sell for $183,000 at auction

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
John Lennon's sunglasses sell for $183,000 at auction

John Lennon's sunglasses sell for $183,000 at auction

A pair of John Lennon’s sunglasses sold for $183,000 dollars after being listed at auction by The Beatles star's former chauffeur, Alan Herring.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

This Is How Much a Pair of John Lennon's Sunglasses Sold For at Auction

Imagine all the people living for a piece of authentic John Lennon memorabilia. On Friday (Dec. 13),...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LordiCavalera

Lordi Walmir Cavalera RT @ClassicRockMag: Pair of John Lennon sunglasses from the 60s sell for an astonishing £137,500: https://t.co/syWxmmSqKE 11 hours ago

TEXASROCKFEED

TEXAS ROCK CHANNEL RT @TEXASROCKFEED: Broken Pair Of John Lennon's Sunglasses Sell For $183,000 https://t.co/o3MVbfGWZW 2 days ago

55fenderstrat

John F Axon John Lennon's sunglasses sell for £137K. He sang Rave On wearing these shades. Oh wait, apparently it was Ray-Ban.… https://t.co/961DYxMLpR 2 days ago

TEXASROCKFEED

TEXAS ROCK CHANNEL Broken Pair Of John Lennon's Sunglasses Sell For $183,000 https://t.co/o3MVbfGWZW 3 days ago

KCBSRadio

KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM A pair of sunglasses once worn by John Lennon sold at auction for $183,000. https://t.co/klmdQj52mh 4 days ago

HotMetalmag

☠️Hot Metal☠️ Pair of John Lennon sunglasses sell for an astonishing £137,500 https://t.co/wKNn7dSoq4 4 days ago

ECFD_Council

Eastern Cape Fashion & Design Council A pair of #JohnLennon's sunglasses was bought at an auction in London for £137,500 (R2 575 879,62)… https://t.co/EKuCFo6n3d 4 days ago

bestblackfrida5

bestblackfridaydeals John Lennon’s Round Glasses Sell For Nearly $200,000A pair of John Lennon’s sunglasses The B... https://t.co/V8kvTEIciP 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Lennon's sunglasses sell at auction for £137,500 [Video]John Lennon's sunglasses sell at auction for £137,500

Beatles icon John Lennon's sunglasses have sold at auction in London for £137,500.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:18Published

Glasses Experts Break Down Celebrity Sunglasses (Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L. Jackson) Part 2 [Video]Glasses Experts Break Down Celebrity Sunglasses (Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L. Jackson) Part 2

Trinidad Jame$ and Spencer Shapiro are glasses connoisseurs. They stopped by to break down the trends that are dominating the world of celebrity eyewear, looking at the glasses of Elton John, Dapper..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 11:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.