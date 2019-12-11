|
John Lennon's sunglasses sell for $183,000 at auction
|
A pair of John Lennon’s sunglasses sold for $183,000 dollars after being listed at auction by The Beatles star's former chauffeur, Alan Herring.
|
|
|
|
