Hulu Producing Documentary on Greta Thunberg

It centers on the 16-year-old climate activist's rise to the international stage.

The documentary will premiere sometime in 2020.

Filmmakers behind it have been following Thunberg since 2018.

Last year, she gained attention for organizing a school strike over climate change inaction.

Production also covered her visit to the U.N.

This year and meetings with world leaders.

Thunberg was recently named 'Time's' Person of the Year for 2019.

The Swedish native is the youngest to have ever taken the honor.

Thunberg received a Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2019 as well.

The activist also holds a fellowship from the Royal Scottish Geographical Society