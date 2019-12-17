Hulu Producing Documentary on Greta Thunberg
Hulu Producing Documentary
on Greta Thunberg.
It centers on the 16-year-old climate activist's rise to the international stage.
The documentary will
premiere sometime
in 2020.
Filmmakers behind it have been following Thunberg since 2018.
Last year, she gained attention for organizing a school strike over
climate change inaction.
Production also covered her visit to the U.N.
This year and meetings with
world leaders.
Thunberg was recently named
'Time's' Person of the Year
for 2019.
The Swedish native is the youngest
to have ever taken the honor.
Thunberg received a
Nobel Peace Prize nomination
in 2019 as well.
The activist also holds a fellowship from the
Royal Scottish Geographical Society