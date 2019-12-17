Global  

Even If Your Diet Is Terrible, Eating This 4 Times A Week Can Really Help

A new study shows eating chili pepper four times a week significantly reduces the risk of fatal diseases.

The pungent pepper reduced the overall risk of fatal illness by up to 23%.

According to Business Insider, it also cuts the risk of stroke by nearly 50%.

Capsaicin is the active compound in hot peppers that creates the spicy sensation.

Prior research shows it has a myriad of health benefits, including boosting metabolism and lowering blood pressure.
