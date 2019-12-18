Global  

Baylor's Christian Martin Commits to UTC

"i just decided that it was the best coaching staff for me.

And i really like the feel of the guys being there.

I like staying in town.

I really love chattanooga.

Coach wright seems like a very personal guy.

He loves his guys and cares for them.

He wants your academics to be first which is good.

I think that's very important."

