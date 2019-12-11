Biden saying he'd only serve one term

Former Vice President Joe Biden could lose a significant chunk of voters on Election Day if he pledged to only serve one term as president, according to a new Insider poll.

A recent Politico report suggested Biden, 77, has been discussing the prospect of serving just one term with campaign aides.

Among respondents who said they were registered to vote at all, 13% would be more likely to support him, 13% would be less likely to do so and 60% would not change the likelihood.