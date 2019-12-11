Global  

Biden saying he'd only serve one term

Former Vice President Joe Biden could lose a significant chunk of voters on Election Day if he pledged to only serve one term as president, according to a new Insider poll.

A recent Politico report suggested Biden, 77, has been discussing the prospect of serving just one term with campaign aides.

Among respondents who said they were registered to vote at all, 13% would be more likely to support him, 13% would be less likely to do so and 60% would not change the likelihood.
Biden denies planning for one-term presidency

Joe Biden’s shooting down a report that he’s signaled to top aides that he would only serve one...
Biden signals to aides that he would serve only a single term

Advisers weigh the merits of a one-term pledge by the 77-year-old former vice president.
Former Vice President Joe Biden could lose a significant chunk of voters on Election Day if he pledged to only serve one term as president, according to a new Insider poll. A recent Politico report..

Biden May Serve Just One President Term if Elected. Polls show the former VP still leading the pack in the 2020 race for the Democratic nomination. According to Politico reports, Biden is hinting at..

