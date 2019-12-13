Global  

Starmer says he is considering running for Labour leader

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:46s
Starmer says he is considering running for Labour leader

Starmer says he is considering running for Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he “seriously considering” standing for the leadership of the Labour Party.

The shadow Brexit secretary said he believed that the Labour’s move to the left in 2015 was “fundamentally right” but wanted to “restore trust” in the party after their defeat in the general election.

Report by Blairm.

