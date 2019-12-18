Royals arrive at Bussingham Palace for Christmas lunch

The royal family has gathered at Buckingham Palace for the traditional pre-Christmas lunch.

The Duke of York drove himself to the meal hosted by the Queen, following a tumultuous end to his year, after an appearance on the BBC's Newsnight, which has left his reputation in tatters.

Other guests included the Duchess of Cambridge, with Princess Charlotte in the back seat, along with the Cambridge's youngest, Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge arrived driving a separate vehicle with son Prince George in the front passenger seat.

Missing from the celebration was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are on an extended break.