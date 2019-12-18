Global  

Hong Kong-China unrest spills into soccer beef

Hong Kong-China unrest spills into soccer beef

Hong Kong-China unrest spills into soccer beef

Hong Kong fans attempted to drown out the Chinese national anthem with booing at a soccer match against mainland China, defying a Chinese law that makes disrespecting the anthem a crime.

Matthew Larotonda reports.
Arthur Chiu RT @nytimes: As Hong Kong’s political unrest continues, China’s ruling Communist Party has become increasingly explicit about how much it w… 1 minute ago

Slam Deal Shop RT @TheEconomist: Hong Kong has officially withdrawn the extradition bill that sparked the city's pro-democracy protests. But it is unlikel… 1 hour ago

