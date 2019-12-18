Hong Kong-China unrest spills into soccer beef 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published Hong Kong-China unrest spills into soccer beef Hong Kong fans attempted to drown out the Chinese national anthem with booing at a soccer match against mainland China, defying a Chinese law that makes disrespecting the anthem a crime. Matthew Larotonda reports. 0

