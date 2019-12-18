Fallon Sherrock: Women need more chances in darts

Fallon Sherrock says female darts players need more opportunities as she became the first woman ever to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The 25-year-old, who was one of only two women in the tournament, defeated Ted Evetts in five sets at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday evening.

Report by Alibhaiz.

