Saoirse Ronan compares Taylor Swift to Louisa May Alcott

Saoirse Ronan compares Taylor Swift to Louisa May Alcott The actress is currently starring as Alcott's heroine Jo March in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of 'Little Women' and Saoirse says that Alcott's battle for the right to publish her books as her own is similar to Taylor's fight to own the master recordings of her own music.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', Saoirse said: Speaking about her character Jo's decision to fight for her own copyright in the movie, Saoirse revealed it was a tribute to the "revolutionary" Alcott.

She explained: Taylor claimed at the time she had never been given the opportunity to buy her own music herself, and recently said she was "denied" the chance to own her own recordings.
