Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio

$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio

$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio.

The single ticket was purchased at a Giant Eagle supermarket in the city of Mentor.

It matched with the gold Mega Ball and all five drawn numbers.

Since 2002, 20 Mega Millions jackpot tickets have been sold in Ohio.

For this one, Mega Millions says it will grant the winner $251.5 million in cash.

It is the 14th biggest prize in the lottery's history.

The Giant Eagle location will also receive $100,000.

The winner of the jackpot has not yet stepped forward
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NEONicoleK

Nicole M. Kostura RT @OHLottery: History was made in Ohio last night. A $372 million dollar winning #MegaMillions ticket was sold at Giant Eagle in Mentor, t… 2 hours ago

debbiemoran7

debbie moran RT @PFerg_573: @stltoday @KurtEricksonPD @MissouriLottery here's and idea . . . Instead to funneling lottery ticket revenues to fund Millio… 3 hours ago

PFerg_573

Paul Ferguson @stltoday @KurtEricksonPD @MissouriLottery here's and idea . . . Instead to funneling lottery ticket revenues to fu… https://t.co/d78Gq6MoDc 3 hours ago

MstarElectric

Morningstar Electric Bill Rohr John Burr Kimberly James Allen Mindi Snyder McKisic Susie McKisic Bobby Rogers https://t.co/IlE3PRAVvF 3 hours ago

MyBuckhannon

My Buckhannon Check those lottery tickets -- a $1 million winner sold in Buckhannon had not been claimed as of Wednesday afternoo… https://t.co/HUtjcNXcbG 4 hours ago

WHORadio

WHO Radio WHO RADIO NEWS: Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Eldora, Iowa https://t.co/gpHpKSIoKv 4 hours ago

OHLottery

Ohio Lottery History was made in Ohio last night. A $372 million dollar winning #MegaMillions ticket was sold at Giant Eagle in… https://t.co/Rj5y0JsjSX 4 hours ago

TheJosephBarnes

Joe Barnes RT @MVielhaber: The winning $372 million dollar Mega Millions ticket was sold at this Giant Eagle on Tyler Boulevard in Mentor. All quiet h… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.