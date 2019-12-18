$372 Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio

The single ticket was purchased at a Giant Eagle supermarket in the city of Mentor.

It matched with the gold Mega Ball and all five drawn numbers.

Since 2002, 20 Mega Millions jackpot tickets have been sold in Ohio.

For this one, Mega Millions says it will grant the winner $251.5 million in cash.

It is the 14th biggest prize in the lottery's history.

The Giant Eagle location will also receive $100,000.

The winner of the jackpot has not yet stepped forward