Yakima sees three shootings, two dead in 24 hours

Over the weekend, a series of violent crimes in yakima left two dead and two injured....no arrests have been made.

Reporter emily goodell sat down with yakima police chief matt murray

24 hours.

Two dead.

One critical.

One wounded.

Three shootings, all just a few miles apart.ánatpopábut not connected.matt murray, yakima police chief: "there's nothing to indicate right now that these are related."it started friday, just before 1:40 a-m.

ánatpop: shots firedáofficers responded to a house near south fifth avenue and east d street...they found shell casings, but no victims.matt murray, yakima police chief: "when we got there, the front door was open but they didn't find anybody so they shut it back up."about two hours later, a passerby found a body.

ánatpopámatt murray, yakima police chief: "he was located in a vacant lot that's probably fifty to a hundred yards away from the house so officers wouldn't have seen him there."

The victim was identified as 20-year-old luis acosta....who'd been fatally shot.ánatpopámatt murray, yakima police chief: "less than 24 hours later, we had another shooting."they got the call about 2 a-m saturday and headed to mesa apartments ánatpopáofficers found 25- year-old raymond barnes with a gunshot wound to the torso.

ánatpopá27-year-old april wilts-emery was shot in the head....matt murray, yakima police chief:"she's in critical condition, so we don't know exactly where that's going to go."ánatpopá"a very very short time later we had another shooting on south ninth street.ánatpopánothing was found.... until more than an hour passed.

Someone found the body of 27-year-old manuel pantaleon.

In a nearby alley.

ánatpopápolice say pantaleon was at a party in the area earlier and that the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Matt murray, yakima police chief:"in every one of those crime scenes, there's clear evidence of ongoing criminal activity.

I don't know who exactly's involveda&..its very unfortunate but its not a direct threat to the general public who are not involved in criminal activity."no arrests have been made in any of the cases.matt murray, yakima police chief:"there are people out there who know exactly what happened and they need to come forward and do the right thing."in yakima, emily goodell, kapp-kvew, local news if you know anything about the recent incidents, you can call yakima police directly....if you want to stay anonymous you can make a tip to crimestoppers on their hotline or using the p-3 app on your