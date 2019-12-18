Global  

Indian protestors compare controversial citizenship bill to Hitler's policies

Protestors in New Delhi, India carry signs comparing the new citizenship bill to Hitler's policies on Tuesday (December 17).

Ten arrests related to protests have been carried out by Delhi police, according to reports.

The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) will fast-track citizenship for religious minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
