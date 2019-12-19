Monterrey proud of side despite 2-1 loss to Liverpool

SHOWS: DOHA, QATAR (DECEMBER 18, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) MONTERREY COACH, ANTONIO MOHAMED, SAYING: "Honestly, we talked about it in the lead up, they said this a good thing, it's a good representation of Mexican soccer to the world.

But I'm really angry because we played to win.

And we were really close.

I'll say again, I'm proud of the team, of how we represented out shirt, our city and the fans, but we're walking away empty-handed.

Now we have to think about the La Liga (Mexicana) final.

But if you're going to lose, it should be like this - with dignity like we did today.

I think we were a very worthy opponent." STORY: Substitute Roberto Firmino grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool beat Mexico's Monterrey 2-1 on Wednesday (December 18) to reach the Club World Cup final, where they will play Brazil's Flamengo.

Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed said he was saddened by the loss, but also proud of his side for the fight they put up and for how they represented their team and Mexican soccer.

Liverpool got off to the ideal start when they took a 12th-minute lead as Mohamed Salah split the Monterrey defence with a clever reverse pass which Naby Keita raced on to and confidently slotted home.

The lead, however, lasted only two minutes as Liverpool's defence failed to deal effectively with a high ball into the box.

A shot from Jesus Gallardo was blocked, but the ball fell to Rogelio Funes Mori who fired home to make it 1-1.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker was the busier of the two goalkeepers, twice foiling the dangerous Colombian winger Dorlan Pabon before the break.

Pabon was again a threat after the interval with Becker at full stretch to keep out his sweetly-struck free kick and the Brazilian keeper also did well with a long-range effort from Funes Mori.

Yet with the game heading for extra-time, Firmino, who only came on in the 85th minute, settled the encounter.

The Brazilian turned in a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold at the near post, after good work from Salah, who kept the ball alive before bringing the right back into the game.

It was a cruel end for an impressive Monterrey who Mohamed felt had merited more.