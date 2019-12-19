If looks could kill - Pelosi shuts down Democratic cheers on impeachment

VIDEO SHOWS: HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI CALLING THE ADOPTION OF ARTICLE ONE OF U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IMPEACHMENT AND APPEARING TO SILENCE LAWMAKERS BEFORE THEY COULD APPLAUD RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES (DECEMBER 18, 2019) (HOUSE TV - ACCESS ALL) 1.

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI CALLING THE ADOPTION OF ARTICLE ONE OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IMPEACHMENT ON A CHARGE OF ABUSE OF POWER / PELOSI BANGING GAVEL / PELOSI APPEARING TO SILENCE LAWMAKERS BEFORE THEY COULD APPLAUD STORY: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to give a stern, but silent warning to her fellow Democrats after some started to applaud the passage of a vote to impeach president Donald Trump.

Members of the Democratic-controlled House, divided almost entirely along party lines, voted to impeach Trump on charges that he had abused the power of his office, by trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

The Senate, controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, is likely to acquit him in a trial next month.

(Production: Bob Mezan)