Pro-Catalan independence protesters interrupt Barcelona-Real Madrid game in Catalonia

Pro-Catalan independence protesters interrupt Barcelona-Real Madrid game in Catalonia

Pro-Catalan independence protesters interrupt Barcelona-Real Madrid game in Catalonia

Catalan independence protesters interrupted the highly anticipated match-up between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on Wednesday (December 18).

Pro-Catalan protesters inside the stadium threw beach balls on the field and held banners reading "Spain Sit and Talk".

Barcelona's home match against Real Madrid was first scheduled for October 26 but was cancelled for fear of political unrest that was generated by violent clashes.
