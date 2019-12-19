Global  

B.A.B.E.S. toy drive brings Christmas joy to families they serve

Young families who receive services from B.A.B.E.S., Inc.

Child Abuse Prevention Program were treated to a holiday workshop where parents could pick out donated toys and clothing to give to their children as presents for Christmas.
