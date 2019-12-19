Pakistan's Musharraf calls death sentence 'personal'

Speaking from a hospital bed in Dubai, Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf says a death sentence against him in his homeland is the result of a personal vendetta.

(SOUNDBITE) (Urdu) FORMER PAKISTAN PRESIDENT PERVEZ MUSHARRAF SAYING: "I call this verdict suspicious because, during the hearing of this case, the supremacy of the law was ignored from beginning to the end." An anti-terrorism court sentenced the 76-year-old to death on Tuesday (December 17) after finding him guilty of high treason and subverting the constitution in 2007.

It was a verdict that sent shudders through Pakistan's highly influential military, which accused the court of ignoring legal processes, and defended the general's patriotism.

Musharraf seized power in a 1999 military coup and in 2007 he suspended the constitution and imposed emergency rule - a move which sparked protests.

He resigned in 2008 to avoid the threat of impeachment, but when Nawaz Sharif, whom Musharraf deposed in 1999, was re-elected prime minister in 2013 he initiated the treason trial.

(SOUNDBITE) (Urdu) FORMER PAKISTAN PRESIDENT PERVEZ MUSHARRAF SAYING: "This case was taken up, and heard, by certain people solely on the basis of personal enmity with me." Pakistan's current administration also seems to have found fault with the sentence - apparently taking a side in the split between the military and the judiciary.

Lawyers for Prime Minister Imran Khan's government have found "gaps and weaknesses" in the ruling, a minister said.

Musharraf traveled to Dubai after a travel ban was lifted in 2016 and was tried in absentia.

His lawyers say he will appeal the death sentence.