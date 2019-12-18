Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years, after doctors ordered the Black Sabbath rocker not to fly.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spending Christmas apart for first time in 40 years

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spending Christmas apart for first time in 40 yearsSharon O made the claim after revealing Ozzy's health is still flailing after damaging his spine in a...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WENN_News

WENN Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne Spending Christmas Apart For The First Time In 40 Years https://t.co/LbZCRFyTYM 2 days ago

dailystar

Daily Star Sharon Osbourne won't be spending Christmas with Ozzy because he's 'too ill' https://t.co/HRXDPLmhOJ 4 days ago

pausefun

PauseFun Ozzy Osbourne shares glum festive snap before spending Christmas away from Sharon - https://t.co/zz7TJQkrn1 https://t.co/hpGxqvh5Xo 5 days ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Ozzy Osbourne shares glum festive snap before spending Christmas away from wife Sharon https://t.co/hPMZVYrJJA https://t.co/GHADBKwtBz 5 days ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment Ozzy and Sharon are set to spend Christmas apart https://t.co/JPxOB31YJO 5 days ago

drkninja2k5

drkninja2k5 RT @dailystar: Sharon Osbourne won't be spending Christmas with Ozzy because he's 'too ill' https://t.co/HRXDPLDTdj 6 days ago

dailystar

Daily Star Sharon Osbourne won't be spending Christmas with Ozzy because he's 'too ill' https://t.co/HRXDPLDTdj 6 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne spending Christmas apart for the first time in 40 years https://t.co/nzMR… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years [Video]No Christmas Mass At Fire-Damaged Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In 200 Years

Imtiaz Tyab reports on locals struggling over Notre Dame Cathedral cancelling Christmas mass after devastating fire (12-23-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:00Published

For The First Time In More Than 200 Years, Notre Dame Cathedral Will Not Celebrate Christmas Mass [Video]For The First Time In More Than 200 Years, Notre Dame Cathedral Will Not Celebrate Christmas Mass

CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab traveled to Paris to see how people there will celebrate Christmas without the annual tradition.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.